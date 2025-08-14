Alkhorayef Water and Power Technologies Co. said it bagged a contract from state-run National Water Company (NWC) to build the seventh phase of the sewage networks in Al-Kharj Governorate.

The contract is valued at 215 million Saudi riyal ($57.30 million), the company said in a statement to the Saudi stock exchange.



The project’s completion timeline is within 36 months.



The contract is expected to have a positive impact on the financials for the fourth quarter of 2025, the statement said.

(Editing by Anoop Menon)

