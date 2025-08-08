Muscat – In a significant step toward sustainable development and circular economy goals, Oman is advancing its first large-scale waste-to-energy (WTE) project in Barka, located in the South Batinah governorate.

The strategic initiative, being developed with an investment of RO2.9mn, marks a shift from conventional landfill-based waste disposal to energy recovery through advanced incineration technology. The project aims to process approximately 3,000 tons of municipal solid waste daily, with a projected power generation capacity ranging between 95 and 100 megawatts.

Expected to begin commercial operations in the second quarter of 2031, the facility will contribute to reducing around 302,000 tons of waste annually. It will also supply an estimated 260 GWh of renewable electricity per year to the national grid, reinforcing Oman’s commitment to green energy solutions.

The Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources says the project is a cornerstone in achieving Oman Vision 2040 goals related to environmental protection, sustainability, and efficient resource utilization. It also aligns with broader efforts to cut carbon emissions and reduce reliance on landfills.

Once operational, the Barka waste-to-energy plant is expected to deliver far-reaching environmental and economic benefits, including job creation, innovation in waste management, and enhanced energy security.

