His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik has issued two Royal Decrees. The first endorses the 11th Five-Year Development Plan (2026-2030), whereas the second ratifies the State’s General Budget for the Fiscal Year 2026.

The 2026 budget deficit is estimated at approximately RO530 million, down by 14.5 percent from what was approved in the 2025 budget, constituting 4.6 percent of total revenues and 1.3 percent of gross domestic product.

The Eleventh Five-Year Development Plan (2026-2030) was launched to complete the implementation journey of the Oman 2040 Vision, aiming to build a diverse, competitive, and sustainable economy and to transition toward a low-carbon economy.

The Eleventh Five-Year Development Plan adopted a targeted economic growth of approximately 4 percent at constant prices.

