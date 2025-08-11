Doha, Qatar: Qatar’s automotive Internet of Things (IoT) sector is accelerating at full speed, with revenue forecasted to reach $369.93m (QR1.3bn) this year, according to a report from Statista.

The market is expected to maintain strong momentum, recording a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.20 percent from 2025 to 2029, ultimately hitting $488.51m (QR1.7bn) by the end of the decade. This growth comes as Qatar doubles down on its smart city and digital transformation strategies, aiming to integrate advanced connected-car solutions into its urban mobility ecosystem. While the United States is projected to continue dominating the global automotive IoT market, which is expected to generate a staggering $98.86bn in 2025, Qatar’s trajectory is notable for its speed and strategic focus.

Industry leaders say that Qatar’s plans for smart cities such as Lusail and Msheireb Downtown Doha are a major catalyst for automotive IoT adoption. From vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I) communication to predictive maintenance systems, the country is prioritising technologies that make roads safer and traffic more efficient.

“Connected cars are no longer a luxury in Qatar as they are becoming part of the public infrastructure. As our cities become smarter, cars need to communicate not just with their drivers, but with traffic lights, emergency services, and even parking systems,” Abdul Hassan, General Manager at a leading luxury car dealership in Doha, told The Peninsula.

The Ministry of Transport has been vocal about using IoT to enhance road safety, reduce congestion, and prepare for autonomous vehicles. Recent pilot projects include smart traffic corridors equipped with IoT-enabled sensors, as well as real-time traffic monitoring integrated into navigation apps.

Hassan said, “The national mobility strategy sees connected vehicles as a bridge to fully autonomous fleets as it aims to have near-seamless integration between private cars, public transport, and urban infrastructure.” Qatari consumers, known for their early adoption of premium automotive technology, are increasingly seeking vehicles with advanced infotainment, telematics, and driver-assistance systems.

According to local dealerships, buyers now routinely inquire about connectivity features alongside horsepower and fuel efficiency.

“Customers aren’t just asking if a car has Bluetooth—they want to know how their car will talk to the city. It’s changing the way manufacturers pitch vehicles in this market,” the industry expert noted. While the outlook remains promising, analysts caution that cybersecurity, data privacy, and infrastructure readiness remain key concerns. Researchers stress that the complexity of integrating multiple systems from legacy traffic management software to next-generation 5G networks means that careful planning and regulatory oversight will be critical.

With nearly half a billion dollars in market volume projected by 2029, Qatar’s automotive IoT industry is on track to become a vital pillar of its diversification agenda.

As the country positions itself as a regional hub for smart mobility, experts highlight that the fusion of cars and connectivity may soon be as commonplace as smartphones in everyday life.

“We are building cities where the car isn’t just a vehicle—it’s a node in the network and that’s the future we are driving toward,” Hassan added.

