Arab Finance: The gold prices in Egypt jumped on Sunday, with the 24-karat gold hitting EGP 5,251.5 per gram for buying and EGP 5,280 for selling, iSagha’s data showed.

The 22-karat gold price climbed to EGP 4,813.75 for purchasing and EGP 4,840 per gram for selling.

Likewise, the 21-karat gold price surged to EGP 4,595 per gram for buying and EGP 4,620 for selling.

The 18-karat gold price also increased to EGP 3,938.5 per gram for purchasing and EGP 3,960 for selling.

Meanwhile, the gold pound’s price reached EGP 36,760 for buying and EGP 36,960 for selling.

