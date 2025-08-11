Arab Finance: Alexandria Company for Pharmaceuticals and Chemical Industries (Alex Pharma) registered 87.08% higher net profit after tax at EGP 405.374 million in fiscal year (FY) 2024/2025, according to the financial results.

The reported earnings were compared with EGP 216.682 million in FY2023/2024.

Revenue climbed by 56.07% year-on-year (YoY) to EGP 2.773 billion at the end of June 2025 from EGP 1.777 billion.

