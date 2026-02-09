Arab Finance: Nozha International Hospital (NINH) registered net profits after tax valued at EGP 174.192 million in 2025, an annual jump of 48.04% from EGP 117.664 million, as per the financial results.

The company posted operating revenue amounting to EGP 525.481 million at the end of December 2025, compared to EGP 432.417 million in 2024.

Established in 1985, the company is engaged in the field of healthcare facilities management. It manages and operates Al Nozha International Hospital.

