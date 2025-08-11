Arab Finance: The USD traded at EGP 48.46 for buying and EGP 48.56 for selling at the National Bank of Egypt (NBE) and the Commercial International Bank Egypt (CIB) on Sunday.

At Banque Misr, the exchange rate between the EGP and the US dollar hit EGP 48.48 for purchasing and EGP 48.58 for selling at 10:16 AM.

Meanwhile, the US dollar traded at EGP 48.45 for buying and EGP 48.55 for selling at the United Bank and Al Baraka Bank Egypt.

