A consortium of Germany’s Siemens company and CSCEC of China have won a contract to build a power plant in Iraq.

The gas-run plant replaces a power station that was devastated during the war against Islamic militants in Baiji city in the central Saladin governorate 10 years ago.

Prime Minister Mohammed Al-Sudani laid the ground stone for the project on Saturday, saying it is part of an ongoing programme to tackle a persistent power supply gap in OPEC’s second largest oil producer.

The project has a generation capacity of 1,014 megawatts (MW) and involves rehabilitation of six damaged Siemens gas turbines and other facilities.

“Phase one of the project is scheduled to be completed within 27 months,” Sudani’s information office said in a statement.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

