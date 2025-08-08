Iraq has launched a new solar power project as part of an intensified drive to tackle a post-war electricity shortage that has been worsened by lower Iranian gas supplies.

The new plant will generate 300 megawatts (MW) and involves the installation of half a million solar panels.

The project is located in the central Karbala governorate and is expected to be Iraq’s first operational solar energy plant.

“This is the country’s first operational solar energy project which will be part of the national power network,” electricity minister Ziad Fadhil said at the weekend.

Fadhil told the official Iraqi News Agency (INA) that the project spans an area of nearly 10 million square metres and is one of the most important solar power projects in Iraq as it is being constructed by local companies.

TotalEnergies is building a 1,000 MW solar power plant while ACWA Power of Saudi Arabia and the UAE’s Masdar are expected to sign deals for two similar facilities with 1,000 MW production capacity each.

