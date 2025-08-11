The Saudi-Kuwaiti consortium of ACWA Power and Gulf Investment Corporation has signed a 25-year power and water purchase agreement (PWPA) with Kuwait Authority for Partnership Projects (KAPP) and the Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy for the $4 billion Az-Zour North 2 and 3 Independent Water and Power Project (IWPP).

Located in Al-Zour, south of Kuwait, the project will provide a net power generation capacity of 2,700 megawatts (MW) and net desalination capacity of 120 million imperial gallons per day (MIGD), according to a press statement by the Saudi-listed ACWA Power.

The ACWA Power-led consortium will design, finance, build, operate, and maintain the plant under a Build–Operate–Transfer (BOT) model.

KAPP will hold a 60 percent stake in the project company to be established for the project. Fifty percent of KAPP's share will later be offered to Kuwaiti citizens through a public subscription after the plant becomes operational and the company is listed on the Kuwait Stock Exchange, according to the statement.

(Writing by Deva Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

