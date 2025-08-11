Arab Finance: Ismailia National Food Industries (Foodico) generated 8.36% year-on-year (YoY) lower net profits after tax at EGP 57.994 million in the first half (H1) of 2025, versus EGP 63.290 million, according to the financial results.

Net sales increased to EGP 227.894 million in H1 2025 from EGP 170.704 million in H1 2024, while the earnings per share (EPS) dropped to EGP 3.99 from EGP 4.50.

In the first three months of 2025, Foodico achieved net profits after tax valued at EGP 42.433 million, higher by 32.87% YoY than EGP 31.936 million.

