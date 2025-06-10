Iraq’s Ministry of Electricity has signed a contract with Turkish company Alifrin to double the capacity of the Iraq-Turkey power line from 300 megawatts (MW) to 600 MW.



All technical requirements for the interconnection, including the necessary stations and lines, as well as fulfilling all contractual obligations, have been completed, the Iraqi News Agency reported, citing a ministry statement.



The new contract includes equipping the grid with 300 MW as a first phase via the Jazara-Kask 400 kV interconnection line in Nineveh Governorate. The capacity increase will be completed within less than one month.



The project will directly contribute to increasing the hours of supply to the northern regions and is part of the government’s strategy to diversify energy sources.



The Iraq-Turkey interconnection line will link the Iraqi grid to the European power grid, the statement said.

