Riyadh - Tabuk Agricultural Development Company (TADCO) has signed an agreement with the National Electricity Transmission Company, a subsidiary of the Saudi Electricity Company.

Under the agreement, which is valid until 31 December 2026 or until project completion, TADCO will establish a power transmission station for its farm in the Tabuk region, according to a bourse filing.

The station, with a load capacity of 64 megavolt-amperes (MVA), will provide a stable electricity supply as part of the Kingdom’s Liquid Fuel Displacement Program (LFDP).

The initiative aligns with the objectives of the energy system as well as the environment, water, and agriculture systems to reduce reliance on liquid fuels in electricity generation.

The project is expected to enhance operational efficiency, cut emissions, and improve network reliability without having a material financial impact on TADCO.

In the previous year, TADCO named Majid Ahmed Ibrahim Al Suwaigh as Chairman of the board for a three-year term.

