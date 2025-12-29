Arab Finance: Egypt and Djibouti have signed a series of cooperation agreements covering port development, renewable energy, and logistics during an official visit by Egyptian Deputy Prime Minister for Industrial Development and Minister of Industry and Transport Kamel El-Wazir, to the Republic of Djibouti, according to a statement from the Ministry of Transport of Egypt.

El-Wazir and Djibouti’s Minister of Infrastructure and Equipment Hassan Hamad Ibrahim, witnessed the signing of several agreements, most notably terms and conditions for a new multi-purpose terminal project between an Egyptian consortium led by the Holding Company for Maritime and Land Transport and Greenhorn Holding for Investment.

The project is intended to establish a long-term Egyptian-Djiboutian partnership in developing and operating a new terminal to support international trade.

Additional agreements were signed, including a deal between Elsewedy Electric, the Djibouti Ports & Free Zones Authority (DPFZA), and Khor Ambado Free Zone Company (FZCO) to establish a regional logistics center in Djibouti International Free Trade Zone (DIFTZ), as well as terms and conditions for the Green Port Solar Project between Elsewedy Electric and Doraleh Container Terminal Management Company.

The solar project aims to support the sustainability of port operations by providing a stable and clean energy source for equipment at the Doraleh port.

The agreements were signed following meetings at the headquarters of the Ports and Free Zones Authority of Djibouti, attended by chairman of the authority Aboubaker Omar Hadi, and Egypt’s ambassador to Djibouti Abdelrahman Raafat.

The discussions included presentations on Djibouti’s port and free zone projects and an expanded meeting with Egyptian officials and executives from infrastructure and maritime companies.

During the talks, El-Wazir highlighted the momentum in bilateral relations following the April 2025 visit of President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi to Djibouti, describing it as a turning point in cooperation across priority sectors such as energy, infrastructure, industrial development, and the green economy.

He cited the opening of Banque Misr Djibouti in November 2025 and the inauguration of a solar power plant in the Omar Kaja village in Djibouti’s Arta region in December 2025 as key outcomes of that visit, adding that Egypt continues to closely follow up on agreed projects.

The meeting also covered areas requested by the Djiboutian side, including cooperation in solar and wind energy, road construction and maintenance, infrastructure projects, and port development.

El-Wazir said Egyptian ministries and companies were ready to cooperate, while the Egyptian company delegation expressed readiness to participate in Djibouti’s development plans.

Progress was also reviewed on a memorandum of understanding between the Holding Company for Maritime and Land Transport and the DPFZA, which provides a framework for investment alliances to develop the RN18 national highway, implement renewable energy projects, study the feasibility of a wind farm within the international free zone, and expand Djibouti’s ports.

Following the meetings, the two sides toured port and free zone facilities, including the Doraleh container terminal, the site of a planned solar power plant linked to port projects, and the logistics zone.