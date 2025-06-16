Arab Finance: Egypt’s Minister of Electricity and Renewable Energy Mahmoud Esmat held a high-level meeting to review fuel reserves and direct electricity sector leaders to enhance preparedness to secure the national grid and ensure a stable power supply amid escalating emergency conditions in the region, as per a statement.

Esmat affirmed the stability of the unified electricity grid and the continued availability of power across the country.

He emphasized the need to increase the contribution of renewable energy to the energy mix and adopt new operational patterns to optimize fuel consumption and boost electricity generation efficiency.

He instructed electricity distribution company heads to enhance their level of readiness, closely monitor the power supply situation, and maintain ongoing coordination with both company control centers and regional control units under the Egyptian Electricity Transmission Company (EETC).

Esmat also stressed the importance of 24/7 on-site leadership presence and real-time monitoring to maintain grid stability and respond to any developments.