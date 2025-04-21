Iraq will be fully connected to power grids in neighbouring countries by the end of 2026 and this will help bridge a persistent electricity supply gap, the OPEC member’s Electricity Minister was reported on Monday as saying.

Most of the projects to get electricity from Gulf oil producers, Jordan and Turkey have reached their final stages, Ziad Fadil told the official Iraqi news agency.

The Minister said he met electricity officials from the six-nation Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) in Baghdad at the weekend to discuss the connection project.

“I can say that by the end of next year, Iraq will be connected to the power networks in all neighbouring countries through a stable and safe grid,” he said.

Officials said in 2024 that the GCC grid would supply Iraq with nearly 1,500 megawatts (MW) while it will also receive 500 MW from Jordan when the final phase of the connect project is completed. Iraq also receives regular power supplies from Turkey and Iran while fresh supplies will come from Saudi Arabia when a connection project is completed.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

