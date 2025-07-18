KUWAIT CITY - The total amount for which the Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy obtained conditional approval from the State Audit Bureau (SAB) to contract for the import of electricity from the Gulf Cooperation Council Interconnection Authority (GCCIA) reached KD169.126 million over nine months -- from April to December.

According to reliable sources, the ministry got approval for the import in April, amounting to KD2.641 million, two approvals in May the first for KD1.756 million and the second for KD3.348 million, in addition to an approval from June until December for KD161.381 million.

Sources indicated that the energy import is through the coordinated efforts of the ministry and GCCIA to support the grid, maintain the stability of the electrical system during summer, and avoid resorting to scheduled power outages as much as possible, given the increased loads resulting from high temperatures and increased consumption rates in summer.

Sources disclosed that the ministry utilized the GCCIA as one of the solutions to address the energy crisis until production rates increase and new projects are implemented shortly.

Sources said these projects include the installation of gas turbine units operating on a combined cycle system to increase power production at Al-Subiya power station by 900 megawatts, indicating the ministry is racing against time to complete the fourth phase that includes the tender, award, contracting, and implementation procedures.

