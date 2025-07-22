Bahrain - A sewage network that is expected to benefit around 150 properties in Hidd’s Block 109 and 113 has been completed, the Work Ministry announced yesterday.

The project included the construction of 2,400 metres of main sewer lines, around 1,900m of secondary sewer lines and 308 main and secondary inspection rooms.

Ministry assistant under-secretary for sanitation Fathi Al Fara explained that the project is part of the ongoing efforts to continue developing infrastructure across various regions and expanding the number of beneficiaries of this vital service.

He pointed out that the ministry was working to keep pace with urban development by providing high-quality infrastructure services.

He also commended the residents and visitors of the area for their co-operation and adherence to the safety and guidance instructions during the implementation period of the project.

