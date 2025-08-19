Indian water technology company VA Tech Wabag (WABAG) has secured a repeat order worth about 5.12 million Bahraini Dinars ($13.6 million) for operation and maintenance (O&M) of the 40 million liters per day Madinat Salman sewage treatment plant (STP) and long sea outfall for five years.

The contract was awarded by the Ministry of Works, Municipalities Affairs and Urban Planning, the company said in a statement published on the National Stock Exchange.

WABAG was earlier awarded the Engineering, Procurement and Construction of the STP and long sea outfall in October 2015. The project was completed in 2018, after which WABAG has been operating and maintaining this plant since November 1, 2018, to date.

The STP is equipped with tertiary treatment and sludge treatment using aerobic digestion and thermal drying. An automatic bagging plant is provided to pack the EPA Class A Sludge from dryers for commercial sales.

The treated water is reused and caters to the entire irrigation water requirements of 13 islands.

“This order further strengthens our O&M order book, providing annuity income, improved cash flows, and revenue predictability,” said General Manager – MENA RHQ Srinivasan K.

In early August, Zawya Projects reported that a joint venture of Kuwait's Heisco and VA Tech WABAG submitted the lowest bid for a major desalination project in Kuwait.

Last month, the company had announced that it has been awarded a $272 million (1,019 million Saudi riyals) contract to design and build a 300 million litres per day (300,000 cubic metres per day) mega sea water desalination plant in Yanbu, Saudi Arabia by Saudi Water Authority (SWA).

