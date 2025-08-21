ACWA Power has commenced operations at three solar power plants with a total capacity of 2.79 gigawatts (GW) across Saudi Arabia, the company said in three statements to the Saudi stock exchange on Wednesday.



The company received an initial commercial operation certificate for the 1,425-megawatt (MW) Al Kahfah solar Independent Power Plant (IPP) project in the Hail region.



It also received an initial commercial operation certificate for 1,000 MW out of the total 2,000 MW capacity at the Ar Rass 2 solar plant in the Qassim region.



In addition, ACWA Power received the second commercial operation certificate for the remaining capacity of 365.7 MW, bringing the SAAD 2 PV project in Riyadh to its full operating capacity of 1,125 MW.



ACWA Power owns a 50.1 percent stake each in Al Kahfah, Ar Rass 2 and SAAD 2 solar projects.



The impact of these projects is expected to be reflected in H2 2025 financials, the statement said.

