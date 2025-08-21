Kuwait’s Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy plans to award the construction contract for a new ministry building in Sabah Al-Ahmad City in the fourth quarter of 2025, a source aware of the details said.

Tender was issued on 26 January 2025 with submissions closing on 20 July 2025.

“The contract award is scheduled for October 2025,” the source told Zawya Projects, adding that the project is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2027.

The construction contract covers the development of a dedicated ministry facility in the southern city.

