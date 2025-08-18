Saudi Water Partnership Company (SWPC), the main off-taker for water and wastewater projects in the Kingdom. Is expected to award the Hadda Independent Sewage Treatment Plant (ISTP) project in Makkah in the fourth quarter of 2025, a source aware of the details said.

The public-partnership project (PPP) involves the development of a sewage treatment plant with an initial capacity of initial capacity of 100,000 m3/ day, expandable to 250,000 m3/day.

The Request for Proposals (RFP) was issued on 5 January 2025 with a bid submission deadline of 5 May 2025, which was postponed to 4 July 2025, the source told Zawya Projects.

“The contract award is likely to be announced in November 2025,” the source said, adding that the project is scheduled for completion in the fourth quarter of 2028.

The project will be implemented on BOOT (Build, Own, Operate, and Transfer) basis through a 25-year Sewage Treatment Agreement (STA).

(Reporting by Deva Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.