Saudi Water Partnership Company (SWPC), the main off-taker for water and wastewater projects in the Kingdom, has issued two Request for Proposals (RFPs) for the development of two sewage treatment plant projects in Makkah under the public-private partnership (PPP) model.

The Arana Independent Sewage Treatment Plant (ISTP) will be developed with an initial capacity of 250,000 cubic metres per day (m3/day), expandable to 500,000 m3/day while Hadda ISTP will have an initial capacity of 100,000 m3/ day, expandable to 250,000 m3/day.

The RFPs have been released to developers prequalified through a Pre-Qualification Programme whose results were announced in November 2024.

The two ISTP projects will be implemented on BOOT (Build, Own, Operate, and Transfer) basis through 25-year Sewage Treatment Agreements (STAs), and are expected to start commercial operations in 2028.

SWPC said the two projects will also incorporate treated sewage effluent (TSE) re-use systems, comprising transmission pipeline and storage tanks to maximise TSE utilisation for irrigation.

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

