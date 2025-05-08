Saudi Arabia’s National Water Company (NWC) is expected to award the Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) contract for the first phase of Hajar Sewage Networks Project in Al-Ahsa Governorate in the second quarter of 2025, according to a source.

The tender was issued on 20 March 2025, with bids submitted by 13 April 2025.

“The EPC contract is expected to be awarded in June 2025,” the source said, adding that project is scheduled to be delivered in 36 months from the award date.

The scope of the project includes the implementation of sewage networks for the Hajar suburb, along with associated earthworks, roof restoration, and utility works.

(Reporting by Deva Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.