Egypt’s Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation is advancing two ambitious initiatives designed to modernize water infrastructure and promote sustainable development: the launch of vocational schools specializing in irrigation technology and the expansion of a programme that recycles invasive Nile hyacinth into marketable products.

Water Resources and Irrigation Minister Hani Sewilam chaired a meeting this week with senior officials, including Salwa Aboulala, head of the Regional Training Center for Water Resources, to assess progress on both fronts. The session focused on plans to establish a new generation of technical schools that combine academic coursework with hands-on training in areas such as modern irrigation systems, drainage, AI applications, land surveying, and pump maintenance.

“These schools will help build a highly skilled workforce capable of managing Egypt’s water systems with cutting-edge technology,” Sewilam said, adding that the initiative supports the national “Irrigation 2.0” strategy for water sector modernization.

The meeting also reviewed progress in the Ministry’s Nile hyacinth recycling programme, which aims to transform the fast-growing aquatic plant—long regarded as an environmental nuisance—into an economic resource. Since its inception, the initiative has held 16 training workshops across four governorates, reaching nearly 400 participants, many of them women, who have learned to produce handicrafts from harvested hyacinth.

The recycling programme is part of the broader “Sustainable Development from the Heart of the Nile” initiative, which seeks to empower women and youth through environmentally friendly microenterprises. In addition to technical training, participants receive support in marketing their products via social media and trade fairs. A permanent workshop has also been established at the training center to facilitate continuous production and skill-building.

Looking ahead, the ministry is exploring the commercial potential of converting dried hyacinth into biofuel, charcoal, and particleboard—creating new job and investment opportunities while reducing waste and ecological impact.

Sewilam emphasized the importance of partnering with international donors and private investors to expand the project’s reach. He also called for closer collaboration with the Ministry of Manpower to connect programme graduates with green job opportunities and to develop domestic and export markets for hyacinth-based goods.

“These efforts not only address environmental challenges but also support the green economy, foster social inclusion, and enhance climate resilience,” he said.

