Kuwait’s Ministry of Public Works is likely to award a design and project management consultancy contract for the South Al-Mutlaa city Water Purification Station project in the second quarter, a source aware of the details said.

The tender was issued on 5 January 2025, with bids submission deadline of 9 February.

“The contract award is expected in May 2025,” the source told Zawya Projects, adding that the completion of the project is scheduled for the second quarter of 2027.

The project involves the construction, operation, and maintenance of a water purification facility and its associated infrastructure, serving the growing needs of the South Al-Mutlaa area.

