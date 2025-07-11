JEDDAH — The Jeddah Mayoralty has warned against the violation of discharging sewage into rainwater drainage networks, causing environmental hazards. This is a serious environmental violation for which the perpetrator will be slapped with a maximum fine of SR20 million.



The mayoralty emphasized that this illegal practice harms infrastructure, negatively impacts the environment and public health, and causes blockages and congestion in drainage networks.



The Jeddah mayoralty clarified that penalties are not limited to financial fines only, but also include a number of regulatory measures against violators, most notably: Immediately stopping the discharge; addressing the environmental damage resulting from the discharge; paying compensation; and referring the case to the Public Prosecution.



The mayoralty called on all establishments and individuals to adhere to environmental regulations and instructions and to report any violations through official communication channels.

