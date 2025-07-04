Saudi Arabia’s National Water Company (NWC) is expected to award the construction contract for Sewage Networks for the neighborhoods of Jazan City project in the third quarter of 2025.

The construction tender was released on 20 April 2025 and covers the construction and completion of wastewater networks across multiple neighborhoods within the capital city of Jazan province.

The bid submission deadline was 28 May 2025.

“The contract award is expected in August 2025 with project completion targeted for the second quarter of 2027,” a source aware of the details said.

(Reporting by Deva Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

