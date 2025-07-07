Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change (MECC) stated that it was able to locate an individual who was found dumping sewage water in an unauthorised location, causing environmental pollution in the area and harming the plant ecosystem and its components.

This occurred during an extensive inspection campaign conducted by one of the patrols of the MECC’s Wildlife Protection Department in the northern region, where patrol members took the necessary legal actions against the violator, and he was referred to the responsible authorities to complete the procedures.

The effort comes as part of the Ministry’s ongoing efforts to protect the local environment and its biodiversity.

