Bahrain - Construction work has begun on a sewage network project in Block 527, in the northern part of Saar area, an official has confirmed.

This is part of the Work Ministry’s plan to continue developing infrastructure and enhancing the level of services in line with the Government Programme 2023-2026, said ministry sanitation planning and projects department director Fatima Ahmed.

She explained, in a statement yesterday, that the project will contribute to providing sewage services to 230 properties as the ministry seeks to increase the number of beneficiaries from this service and provide a healthy and safe environment for residents.

The project includes the placing of 3,162-metre-long main sewage lines, 3,754-metre-long sub-sewage lines, in addition to the construction of 135 main inspection rooms, 344 sub-inspection rooms and a lifting station.

Roads will also be paved within the scope of the project, added Ms Ahmed.

She pointed out that the sewage projects aim to achieve sustainable development and improve the sanitation sector, and provide the best services to all regions of the kingdom.

The ministry is working to keep pace with the urban and investment expansion that Bahrain is witnessing in various governorates, by connecting various properties such as houses and buildings and linking them to the sewage network, to ensure the provision of a healthy and safe environment, added Ms Ahmed.

The ministry has urged all residents and visitors to the area to co-operate and adhere to the guidelines during the implementation period of the project, in order to ensure the safety of everyone.

