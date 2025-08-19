Saudi Arabia’s National Water Company (NWC) has launched the tendering process for Phase 1 of the Arafat Main Distribution Water Pipelines and Operational Storage Project, aimed at improving water supply to districts in the Arafat area of Makkah.

The Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) tender, issued on 20 July 2025, covers the construction of 13.01 km of main distribution pipelines with diameters ranging from 800 mm to 3,000 mm, serving Arafat areas 1, 6 and 7.

“Bids are due by 18 September 2025, with the contract expected to be awarded in December 2025,” a source aware of the details said, adding that completion is scheduled for the third quarter of 2027.

(Reporting by Deva Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

