Saudi Arabia’s National Water Company (NWC) is expected to award the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contract for the Al Shabain Area Main Water Pipeline Network (Phase 3) in the fourth quarter of 2025, a source said.

“Bids are due by 18 September 2025, with contract award planned for December 2025. The project is scheduled for completion in the second quarter of 2027,” the source told Zawya Projects.

The scope covers the supply, installation, and testing of ductile iron (DI) pipes with diameters between 600 mm and 800 mm, and carbon steel (CS) pipes of 1,000 mm diameter, totaling 855 metres. The works also include 8 km of horizontal drilling.

(Reporting by Deva Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

