Dubai Electricity and Water Authority’s (DEWA) first Independent Water Producer (IWP) project in the Hassyan complex in Jebel Ali has reached 78 percent completion, the DFM-listed utility said on Friday.

DEWA said in a press statement that the 3.377 billion UAE dirhams ($919 million) Hassyan A plant, billed as one of the largest seawater reverse osmosis (SWRO) desalination projects in the world, will have a production capacity of 180 Million Imperial Gallons per Day (MIGD) and is scheduled for full completion in the first quarter of 2027.

The project achieved financial close in April 2024. The project received Middle East and Africa Deal of the Year 2024’ award from Zawya's sister publication Project Finance International (PFI) in July 2025.

DEWA is targeting a total desalination capacity of 735 MIGD by 2030, with SWRO technology accounting for 240 MIGD. The utility aims to produce 100 percent of desalinated water using a mix of clean energy and waste heat by 2030.

