Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) and Saudi Arabia’s ACWA Power have completed the financial close of the 180 million imperial gallons per day (MIGD) Hassyan Independent Water Producer (IWP) project

The 3.377 billion UAE dirhams ($920 million) sea water desalination project is one the largest using Reverse Osmosis (RO) technology under the IWP model, the Dubai-listed utility provider said in a statement on Wednesday.

The project is part of Dubai’s ambitious strategy to produce 100 percent of its desalinated water by 2030 from a clean energy and waste heat mix.

The completion of the Hassyan IWP in 2026 will increase the emirate’s water desalination capacity to 670 MIGD, the statement noted.

Details of lenders and financing arrangements weren't disclosed.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

