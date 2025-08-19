Egypt and Japan have signed 12 agreements and letters of intent in various strategic sectors during the Egyptian-Japanese Investment Forum, held on August 18th, in Yokohama, in the presence of Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly, as per a statement.

The agreements, announced on the sidelines of Madbouly’s participation in the ninth Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD 9), aim to boost bilateral investment, deepen local production, and enhance supply chains, exports, and trade with neighboring markets.

The agreements covered sectors such as education, renewable energy, industry, infrastructure, tourism, logistics, and information technology.

Among the most notable deals was an agreement between the Ministry of Education and Technical Education and the Tokyo Metropolitan Government to cooperate on technical and vocational education, alongside a separate partnership with Casio Middle East to support mathematics teaching.

Additional agreements were signed with Yamaha Corporation to enhance music education in 100 schools and with Japanese company SPRIX to develop math and IT curricula modeled on the Japanese system.

In the energy sector, the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZone), Itochu Corporation, and Orascom Construction agreed to develop green fueling facilities for ammonia-powered ships, while the authority also signed with the Tokyo Metropolitan Government to cooperate on green hydrogen projects.

Toyota Tsusho Corporation signed two agreements: one with Egypt’s Ministries of Industry and Investment to localize automotive manufacturing and another with the Egyptian-Japanese University of Science and Technology to support scholarship programs.

Other agreements included partnerships in tourism and hospitality training, technology transfer, research and development, and manufacturing of electronics and visual devices.

