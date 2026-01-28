CAIRO: The UAE ranked as the largest destination for Egypt’s non-oil exports in 2025, reflecting the strength of bilateral economic and trade ties and the UAE’s role as a key hub for Egyptian products.

Egypt’s Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade Hassan El Khatib said Egypt's non-oil exports rose 17 percent to $48.57 billion, while imports reached $83.01 billion, with the trade deficit narrowing 9 percent to $34.45 billion year-on-year.

Gold exports surged to $7.6 billion in 2025, highlighting the growing contribution of high-value sectors. El Khatib said Egypt aims to raise annual exports to $145 billion and further enhance trade performance and competitiveness.