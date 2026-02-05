Trade exchange between Egypt and Türkiye rose to $6.8bn in 2025, up from $6.6bn in 2024, according to data released by the Central Agency for Public Mobilisation and Statistics (CAPMAS).

The divs were published on Wednesday in conjunction with President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi’s meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, as part of efforts to strengthen bilateral relations and activate high-level mechanisms of cooperation between the two countries, CAPMAS said.

Egyptian exports to Türkiye amounted to $3.2bn in 2025, compared with $3.4bn the previous year, while imports from Türkiye rose to $3.6bn from $3.2bn in 2024.

CAPMAS said Egypt’s main exports to Türkiye during the year included ready-made garments worth $389m, plastics and articles thereof valued at $317m, electrical machinery and equipment worth $301m, iron and steel valued at $290m, and fertilisers worth $255.4m.

On the import side, Egypt’s purchases from Türkiye were led by mineral fuels, oils and distillation products valued at $729.3m, followed by electrical machinery and equipment worth $602.2m, iron and steel and related products at $514.8m, cotton and cotton articles worth $259.9m, and cars and tractors valued at $155.6m.

Turkish investments in Egypt reached $175.1m in the 2024/2025 financial year, up from $165m in 2023/2024, while Egyptian investments in Türkiye rose to $74m from $54m over the same period, according to the agency.

Remittances from Egyptians working in Türkiye increased to $69.7m in 2024/2025, compared with $32.3m a year earlier, while remittances from Turks working in Egypt rose to $11.1m from $9.4m.

