Arab Finance: Minister of Trade and Investment Hassan El-Khatib reviewed Egypt's foreign trade indicators for 2025, based on the latest report presented by Essam El-Naggar, Chairman of the General Organization for Export and Import Control (GOEIC).

The report showed that the value of Egypt’s non-oil exports reached $48.567 billion in 2025, 17% higher than $41.507 billion in 2024.

The most important exporting sectors included the building materials sector at a value of $14.88 billion, the chemical products and fertilizers sector at $9.419 billion, and the food industries sector, with $6.803 billion.

As for the gold exports, the sector witnessed a significant surge in 2025, reaching $7.6 billion, compared to $3.2 billion in 2024.

The engineering industry exports recorded $6.468 billion, while the agricultural sector registered $4.692 billion. Meanwhile, the ready-made garments sector’s exports hit $3.394 billion.

Meanwhile, imports grew by 5% year-on-year (YoY) to $83.014 billion in 2025 from $79.376 billion.

The UAE, Türkiye, Saudi Arabia, Italy, and the US were the top importers of Egypt’s non-oil products in 2025.

Moreover, trade deficit dropped by 9% to $34.447 billion last year, versus $37.869 billion in 2024.

El-Khatib noted that the ministry targets to position Egypt among the top 50 countries globally in trade indicators and boost exports to reach $145 billion annually.

The government also aims to reduce the trade deficit, streamline procedures, and maximize the benefits of trade agreements between Egypt and its trade partners.

