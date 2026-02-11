CAPE TOWN - The ​Democratic Republic of Congo ⁠will look for other partners if its minerals cooperation framework ‌with the U.S. does not lead to concrete projects, the country's mines minister said.

"Everything ​we have done with America is a framework under which we will discuss questions ​of mutual ​interest. That is all it is," Louis Watum Kabamba said on the sidelines of the Indaba mining conference in Cape Town.

"It ⁠may become a good major project. It may also become another project that does not interest them. We will continue because there are many other partners to discuss with."

Congo, home to some of the world's ​largest reserves ‌of cobalt, copper ⁠and lithium, in ⁠December signed a framework agreement with the U.S. aimed at developing a supply ​chain for critical minerals used in data centres, defence ‌and electric vehicles.

Washington wants access to a ⁠spectrum of natural resources as it scrambles to counter China's dominance.

But the minister said the arrangement remained preliminary.

"For those who think we are going to sell everything for nothing to America, I must be very clear: we have sold nothing. And we will sell nothing for nothing," he added.

Watum Kabamba said Congo's minerals endowment is exploited at less than 10% today. The central African country hosts major mining ‌companies including Western-listed Glencore and Ivanhoe Mines, as well ⁠as China's CMOC Group and Zijin Mining.

"The rivalry between ​China and the United States - we are not interested in it. We must play our own game as the DRC," he said. "We have our ​own problems. ‌We must feed people. We must invest in human capital ⁠for our youth."