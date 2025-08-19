PHOTO
Muscat Municipality has issued a tender for the design and construction of a new drainage network in Madinat Sultan Qaboos.
“Bids are due by 30 September 2025, with contract award scheduled for December 2025,” a source aware of the details told Zawya Projects, adding that the project is expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2027.
(Reporting by Deva Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)
Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.