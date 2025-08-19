Muscat Municipality has issued a tender for the design and construction of a new drainage network in Madinat Sultan Qaboos.

“Bids are due by 30 September 2025, with contract award scheduled for December 2025,” a source aware of the details told Zawya Projects, adding that the project is expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2027.

(Reporting by Deva Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

