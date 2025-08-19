Raya Holding for Financial Investment generated 27.50% higher consolidated net profits after tax at EGP 971.67 million in the first half (H1) of 2025, compared with EGP 762.13 million in H1-24.

Revenues amounted to EGP 27.77 billion in the six-month period that ended on 30 June 2025, an annual jump of 38.30% from EGP 20.08 billion, according to the financial results.

Standalone Results

As of 30 June 2025, Raya Holding turned into profitability at EGP 580.11 million, versus non-consolidated net losses after tax worth EGP 85.92 million in H1-25.

Meanwhile, the standalone revenues hit EGP 1.24 billion in H1-25, higher than EGP 339.57 million in the same period last year.

Earnings per share (EPS) stood at EGP 0.11 in H1-25, against a loss per share of EGP 0.02 in H1-24.

Financials for Q2-25

In the second quarter (Q2) of 2025, the EGX-listed company recorded EGP 583.78 million in consolidated net profits after tax, up year-on-year (YoY) from EGP 384.25 million.

Meanwhile, the revenues hiked by 54% to EGP 14.89 billion during April-June 2025 from EGP 9.67 billion in Q2-24.

The company incurred standalone net losses after tax valued at EGP 476.85 million in Q2-25, compared to net profits of EGP 87.46 million in Q2-24.

As of 31 December 2024, Raya Holding achieved consolidated net profits after tax valued at EGP 1.89 billion, an annual leap from EGP 563.88 million.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2025 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).