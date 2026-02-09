Cairo - Egypt Gas logged 7.45% year-on-year (YoY) higher net profits after tax at EGP 312.63 million in 2025, compared with EGP 290.96 million.

The activity revenues surged by 19.67% to EGP 8.98 billion as of 31 December 2025 from EGP 7.50 billion a year earlier, according to the financial results.

Egypt Gas clarified that the suggested coupon for 2025 is EGP 0.50 per share.

During the first nine months (9M) of 2025, the EGX-listed company reported YoY increase in net profits after tax to EGP 215.15 million, compared with EGP 180.63 million.

