Cairo - Delta Sugar Company swung to net losses after tax worth EGP 346.36 million in 2025, against net profits after tax of EGP 1.26 billion in 2024.

Revenues totaled EGP 7.77 billion in the January-December 2025 period, which signaled a 65% year-on-year (YoY) surge from EGP 4.70 billion, according to the financial results.

The company attributed the change in 2025 net income to an ongoing decrease in selling prices in addition to an increase in raw material costs.

Moreover, the YoY change in the financial results was driven by inventory valuation at current market prices, which are substantially lower than the actual production cost.

During the first nine months (9M) of 2025, Delta Sugar posted 60% YoY lower net profit after tax at EGP 387.16 million, compared with EGP 972 million.

