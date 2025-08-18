The share of renewable energy in electricity production in Oman has risen to 11.5 per cent as of last May, as part of the national strategy to increase renewable energy’s contribution to power generation to 30 per cent by 2030 and 60 per cent by 2040.

The Directorate General of Renewable Energy and Hydrogen at the Ministry of Energy and Minerals stated that Oman has witnessed significant growth in renewable energy adoption in recent years, marked by the launch of several major solar and wind energy projects.

These include the Dhofar 1 Wind Farm, the Ibri 2 Solar Plant, and the Manah 1 and Manah 2 Solar Plants, all of which support national energy transition plans and boost renewable energy’s role in electricity production.

The Directorate added that key renewable energy projects slated for contract awards this year include the 500 MW Ibri 3 Solar Plant, the 100 MW Jalan Bani Bu Ali Wind Farm, and the 120 MW Dhofar 2 Wind Farm.

Additionally, several upcoming projects are set for implementation, including the 90 MW Sadah Wind Farm, the 300–400 MW Mahout 1 and Mahout 2 Wind Farms, the 280 MW Al Kamil Solar Plant, and a 220 MW solar energy project..

