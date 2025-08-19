The consolidated net profits of Sinai Cement reached EGP 768.81 million in the first half (H1) of 2025, marking an 18.03% year-on-year (YoY) increase from EGP 651.31 million.

Net sales jumped to EGP 4.01 billion as of 30 June 2025 from EGP 2.68 billion in H1-24, according to the financial results.

Earnings per share (EPS) stood at EGP 2.08 in H1-25, compared to EGP 4.89 in the same period of 2024.

Standalone Results

In the first six months (6M) of 2025, the non-consolidated net profits rose to EGP 766.15 million when compared to EGP 658.62 million in H1-24.

Meanwhile, the EPS retreated to EGP 2.07 in H1-25 from EGP 4.95 a year earlier.

Financials for Q2-25

During the second quarter (Q2) of 2025, the EGX-listed firm achieved EGP 571.50 million in consolidated net profits, an annual hike from EGP 350.19 million.

The company generated net sales totaling EGP 2 billion in April-June 2025, versus EGP 1.51 billion in Q2-24. The EPS declined to EGP 1.34 from EGP 2.63.

In Q2-25, the company posted higher standalone net profits at EGP 571.90 million, versus EGP 355.84 million in the year-ago period.

In 2024, Sinai Cement swung to consolidated net profits at EGP 3.07 billion, versus net losses of EGP 121.42 million in 2023.

