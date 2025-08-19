Misr Beni Suef Cement announced consolidated net profits after tax valued at EGP 952.80 million in the first half (H1) of 2025.

The EGX-listed group generated sales amounting to EGP 2.66 billion in H1-25, while the earnings per share (EPS) reached EGP 14.17, according to the financial results.

In the second quarter (Q2) of 2025, the consolidated net profits after tax hit EGP 378.78 million, whereas the EPS stood at EGP 5.61.

Standalone Results

During the January-June 2025 period, the EGX-listed firm registered an annual leap in standalone net profits after tax to EGP 950.42 million, compared to EGP 221.52 million.

Non-consolidated net sales hiked to EGP 2.66 billion in H1-25 from EGP 1.26 billion in the same period last year, whereas the EPS climbed to EGP 14.13 from EGP 5.76.

In the three-month period that ended on 30 June 2025, the company unveiled higher standalone net profits after tax at EGP 377.63 million, against EGP 180 million in Q2-24.

Sales grew to EGP 1.08 billion in Q2-25 when compared to EGP 595.16 million in Q2-24.

As of 31 March 2025, Misr Beni Suef posted lower consolidated net profits after tax at EGP 574.01 million, compared to EGP 833.16 million in Q1-24.

