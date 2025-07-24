KUWAIT CITY - The Public Authority for Housing Welfare (PAHW) has officially commenced the operation of street lighting in the South Abdullah Al-Mubarak suburb, marking a milestone in its adoption of sustainable infrastructure.

In a press statement issued Wednesday, the authority confirmed that this project represents the first of its kind across its portfolio to utilize renewable energy sources for street lighting. This shift reflects the Housing Authority’s broader commitment to promoting energy conservation and sustainable practices within residential developments.

The authority emphasized its dedication to rationalizing energy consumption through the integration of smart technologies — whether in road lighting systems or through the development of intelligent public buildings within its housing projects.

Furthermore, the statement noted that the institution is currently overseeing the construction and implementation of 31 public buildings in South Abdullah Al-Mubarak. In addition, work is ongoing on 186 buildings in various other residential areas as part of its continued efforts to develop modern, eco-conscious urban infrastructure.

This initiative underscores Kuwait’s strategic push toward embracing renewable energy and enhancing energy efficiency in line with its national development goals.

