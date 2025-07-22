Union Coop, the largest consumer cooperative in the UAE, is installing solar photovoltaic (PV) systems on roofs and parking areas as it seeks to lower carbon emissions and support the UAE’s net-zero targets.



The project, launched in collaboration with Dubai-based Positive Zero, will cover up to 30 Union Coop sites across Dubai and the Umm Al Quwain Coop headquarters (managed by Union Coop) with an installed capacity of 17.3 megawatts, the Dubai-listed company said in a statement.



The project is expected to be completed by mid-2026 and produce 29.23 gigawatt-hours of clean electricity annually, sufficient to power over 4,000 homes. It is scheduled for completion by mid-2026.



The initiative will reduce carbon emissions by up to 21,650 tonnes annually, equivalent to the environmental benefit of planting 325,000 trees.



“By integrating clean energy solutions into our daily operations, we reaffirm our commitment to supporting the UAE’s vision for a net-zero future by 2050,” said Mohamed Al Hashemi, CEO of Union Coop.



(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

