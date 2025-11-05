Clean industry development is accelerating worldwide, with 1,001 commercial-scale projects now underway across all stages, according to new data released Tuesday by the Industrial Transition Accelerator (ITA) and the Mission Possible Partnership (MPP).

The latest edition of MPP’s ‘Global Project Tracker, supported by the ITA, shows that 144 projects globally have reached final investment decision (FID). Of these, 82 are operational and 62 have secured funding, with projects spanning energy-intensive sectors such as aluminium, cement, chemicals, steel, and fuels for aviation and shipping and methanol, aviation fuels, and ammonia emerging as the top three focus areas.

Middle East project pipeline

The Middle East accounts for nearly 9 percent of all clean industry projects tracked worldwide, led by Egypt (29), Oman (21), Jordan (14), Morocco (14), the UAE (6), Saudi Arabia (5), and Algeria (1). Egypt, Oman, Jordan, and Morocco are also ranked among the world’s top 20 countries by project count.

However, only two projects in the region - one each in Oman and Saudi Arabia - have so far reached FID status, with 88 others in various stages of development. Collectively, these projects represent an estimated $304.3 billion investment opportunity, data from the tracker showed.

China and Europe lead

Europe leads globally with 224 clean industrial projects, followed by China with 148. Yet China remains far ahead in delivery, with 54 projects at FID compared to Europe’s 35. Of the 19 projects to secure funding in 2025, 12 are based in China.

Outside China, the report noted, 70 projects worldwide are considered “poised” for investment, on the basis of partial financing or offtake agreements, and technology. These projects, primarily focused on low-carbon ammonia, sustainable aviation fuels, and green cement and steel, represent an immediate $140 billion opportunity, the report said, adding that four of these high-potential projects are located in the MENAT (MENA + Turkey) region.

Launched at COP28 in Dubai by the COP28 Presidency, Bloomberg Philanthropies and United Nations Climate Change, the ITA was created to accelerate the decarbonisation of heavy-emitting industry and transport and drive investment into projects consistent with a Paris-aligned pathway.

ITA's Global Project Tracker data identifies clean industrial plants in development or operational across 70 countries, representing nearly $2 trillion in remaining investment potential.

Washington D.C.-based Mission Possible Partnership (MPP) is an independent non-profit organisation advancing global clean industry transformation since 2019.

(Writing by Anoop Menon; Editing by SA Kader)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

